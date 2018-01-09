An Immersive 360° Smartphone Viewable Video for ‘Last Walk Through The City’ by Sxip Shirey

This 360 degree hand drawn animation was made by New Zealand artist Rafeal de Leon for Sxip’s Shireys piece “Last Walk Through The City” from his album “A Bottle Whiskey and a Handful of Bees” Watch it on your phone in an urban setting and look all around you!

