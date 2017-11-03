Humorous PSA Videos Promoting Device-Free Dinners Starring Will Ferrell as a Phone Addicted Dad

Common Sense Media has put together a rather amusing series of PSA videos that encourage families to put away their phones at mealtime. Comedian Will Ferrell stars as a device addicted dad who, through a series of humorous vignettes, finds new reasons to pay more attention to his phone than to his family.
Will Ferrell brings his signature humor to #DeviceFreeDinner to push distracted parenting to the limit. Don’t be like Will Ferrell. Is your device getting in the way of family time? We’ve all been there. Try #DeviceFreeDinner tonight!
via The Drum, DesignTaxi