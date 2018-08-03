Laughing Squid

Fabulously Disconcerting Anthropomorphic Human Faces Baked Into Top Crusts of Handmade Pot Pies

Horror artist Ashley Newman of “It Came From Under My Bed” has created a fabulously disconcerting series of pot pies with realistic, anthropomorphic faces that have a variety of expressions baked right into their top crusts. These pies and other fascinating handmade objects are available for purchase through Newman’s Etsy Store and business is booming.

Newman kindly graciously gave a tutorial showing how she makes these wonderfully macabre pies she calls “People Pot Pies”.

