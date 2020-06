Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Vlogger MrMash shared a handy tutorial showing how to make a wooden thumb piano (kalimba) using strategically-placed popsicle sticks, a few screws and a wooden base. When Mash found that his first version wasn’t musical enough for him, he made a new kalimba with longer popsicle sticks. He also elevated the notes of a piano’s black keys, which made translating his piano skills much easier.

A better version of the popsicle stick piano. Or a wooden kalimba if you will.

