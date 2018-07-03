How to Make Food Appear to Fly in Photographs

Food photographer Skyler Burt of We Eat Together shared the method he used to create the wonderful image of a sandwich as it appeared to be levitating off the plate, layer by layer. Using a combination of wires, lighting and of course Photoshop, Burt graciously offered step-by-step instructions, making it easier for others to produce similar images of food on their own.

via PetaPixel