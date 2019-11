In a fascinating three-part video essay series, Earth Titan of Titan Top List looked at the origins of certain fruits and vegetables. Counting down from ten, the host noted in great detail how different in looks, taste, and texture the wild originals were from the modern versions we eat today.

Have you ever wondered what the origins are of the common foods we eat today? Most of the foods found in the grocery store at one point were much smaller, bitter, sour or unpalatable.