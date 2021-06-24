Imaginative Photographer Constructs Entire Hobbit Village for the Mice Who Live in His Backyard Garden

Photographer Simon Dell, who previously built a log house for the family mice that live in his Sheffield garden to keep them safe and warm, decided to get a bit more imaginative and constructed an entire Hobbit village for his rodent guest George and the rest of the family to live a J.R.R. Tolkien themed life.

What would you do if you found a family of mice roaming around your garden? I’m sure a lot of people would reach out for a bit of cheese and a mousetrap or let your cats wander around for a bit. However, if you’re Simon Dell, you turn the situation into the perfect photo opportunity. Wildlife photographer Simon Dell from Sheffield, United Kingdom, seized the opportunity to capture some beautiful photographs of these tiny little creatures. But he knew he had to entice the little mice to come towards him, so he built them a little set piece to capture their attention. And it worked! It wasn’t long before the family of mice moved in, and they love their new home.