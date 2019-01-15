A Stunning High Definition Visual Journey Through New York City Captured in a Seamless Timelapse

Talented filmmaker and photographer Michael Shainblum has created “Liberty”, an absolutely stunning high definition timelapse of the bustling beauty of New York City in all its iterations throughout the day. The inspiration for this visual odyssey came to Shainblum from a fond memory of the wonder he felt the first time he visited the city. This short film, made up of “15,000 still photographs captured from 2016-2018”, is a beautiful tribute to that moment.

I vividly remember my first experience of New York City as a kid, before I became a photographer. The shear sense of scale, the incredible architecture and just the over all feeling I got walking around the city. That experience became one of the reasons I got into photography. Ever since then, it has been my dream to recreate that feeling into a short timelapse film. From the sensory overload of standing on a busy New York street corner. To the tranquility of standing on a skyscraper, like being on top of the world.

via FStoppers, PetaPixel