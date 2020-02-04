Laughing Squid

An Upscaled High Definition AI Remaster of the 1895 Lumière Brothers Film ‘Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat’

Video editor Denis Shiryaev has remastered the iconic 1895 Lumière Brothers film “L’Arrivée d’un train en gare de La Ciotat” into a 4K high definition version at 60 frames per second. Shiryaev achieved this through neural network learning, which smoothed out the rough edges of the original.

Upscaled and resounded version of a classic B&W movie: Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat, The Lumière Brothers, 1896.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the original and remaster.

Arrival of a Train AI Remaster

Here’s the original version of the film.

In 2012, Real3HouseProduction created a high-definition remake of the film in modern times.

via Boing Boing


