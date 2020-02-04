An Upscaled High Definition AI Remaster of the 1895 Lumière Brothers Film ‘Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Video editor Denis Shiryaev has remastered the iconic 1895 Lumière Brothers film “L’Arrivée d’un train en gare de La Ciotat” into a 4K high definition version at 60 frames per second. Shiryaev achieved this through neural network learning, which smoothed out the rough edges of the original.

Upscaled and resounded version of a classic B&W movie: Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat, The Lumière Brothers, 1896.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the original and remaster.

Here’s the original version of the film.

In 2012, Real3HouseProduction created a high-definition remake of the film in modern times.

via Boing Boing