Licensed architect and teacher Doug Patt of How to Architect has created a tutorial on how to hand letter like an architect from A to Z.

Hand lettering is a dying art but I still enjoy it and this is how I do it. This video is a quick tutorial on how architects (used to) hand letter. It is for anyone interested in learning one way to hand letter like an architect. The video describes how to hand letter each capital letter of the alphabet A through Z. It’s all about hand lettering which can be done freehand or with the use of simple tools like a pencil or pen, a small architects lettering triangle and a t-square or parallel rule.