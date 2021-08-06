Talented Guitar Quartet Performs Multilayered Acoustic Cover of The Police Song ‘Message in a Bottle’

The incredibly talented guitar quartet 40 Fingers performed a lush, multilayered acoustic cover of The Police song “Message in a Bottle” while sitting on a beach under a darkening sky. Each member of the group played a different part of the song but the music came together beautifully as if it were just one person playing.

Original music by The Police, arranged by Emanuele Grafitti and played by 40 Fingers (Matteo Brenci – Emanuele Grafitti – Enrico Maria Milanesi – Andrea Vittori).

