Sneaky Ground Squirrel Steals Yummy Dandelion From Another Squirrel Who Was Trying to Eat It

While wildlife photographer Julian Rad was recording the satisfying sound of a ground squirrel chomping on a dandelion stem, another squirrel snuck up behind and stole the actual flower that the first one was saving for last.

Saving the most delicious part for last… but then…

The next time, the sneaky thief wasn’t as lucky.