Self taught sfx makeup artist Ellinor Rosander and photographer Macs Moser of Ellimacs SFX released a frightful tutorial on how to make a reusable gory hand face mask. They were inspired to created the mask after seeing a photo of a stage mask from the Cleveland, Ohio heavy metal band Mushroomhead.

A post shared by Ellimacs SFX Tutorials (@ellimacssfx) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:26am PST

A post shared by Ellimacs SFX Tutorials (@ellimacssfx) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT