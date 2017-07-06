A Gorgeous Photo That Captures the Sun Rising in Various Stages Over the City of Brisbane, Australia

A post shared by Astronomy Picture Of The Day (@astronomypicturesdaily) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

In 2015, Australian photographer Steven Mudge captured in a gorgeous photo, the various stages of the sun as it rose over the city Brisbane, Queensland. On the day of the photo, the Earth was in aphelion, its furthest point from the sun. While photo was taken over two years ago, it was designated as the NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day for July 5, 2017.