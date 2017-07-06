Laughing Squid

A Gorgeous Photo That Captures the Sun Rising in Various Stages Over the City of Brisbane, Australia

In 2015, Australian photographer Steven Mudge captured in a gorgeous photo, the various stages of the sun as it rose over the city Brisbane, Queensland. On the day of the photo, the Earth was in aphelion, its furthest point from the sun. While photo was taken over two years ago, it was designated as the NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day for July 5, 2017.

on July 3rd, planet Earth reached aphelion, the farthest point in its elliptical orbit around the Sun. Each year, this day of the most distant Sun happens to occur during winter in the southern hemisphere. That’s where this aphelion sunrise from 2015 was captured in a time series composite against the skyline of Brisbane, Australia.


