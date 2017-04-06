Laughing Squid

GIPHY Says, A Camera App That Turns Your Voice Into GIFs With Fun Subtitles

GIPHY Says App

GIPHY Says is a new camera app, created by the GIPHY team, that records and turns your voice into GIFs images with fun subtitles. It is currently available to download from iTunes.

GIPHY Says is the camera you talk to. Just hit record and start speaking to add some text. Then share your looping creations anywhere.

The Basics
• Record in portrait or horizontal mode
• Before recording, swipe left and right to change text styles and up and down for filters
• Slide your finger up and down while you record to zoom
• Move and scale your text on the Share Screen or tap the text to punctuate it

