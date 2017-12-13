College Student Creates Gorgeous Geometric Ground Designs Using Fallen Gingko Leaves

[My art] is about taking something that’s already beautiful and making something unique—something you don’t just pass by,” Hedrick says. The project began when Hedrick wanted to create autumnal backdrops for photos of her two young children, 8-year-old Sagan and 4-year-old Emil, but quickly became a campus-wide phenomenon that attracted hundreds of admirers in person and on social media.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!