College Student Creates Gorgeous Geometric Ground Designs Using Fallen Gingko Leaves

by at on

Joanna Hedrick, a photographer who works at California State State University at Sacramento and is student of philosophy, creates really wonderful ground designs using the leaves that fall from the plentiful gingko trees that line the campus. Using a rake to carve out the designs, Hedrick spends hours getting the pattern just right so that students will take a moment to reflect. In an interview with the Sactown Magazine, Hedrick explained how she got started with this project.

[My art] is about taking something that’s already beautiful and making something unique—something you don’t just pass by,” Hedrick says. The project began when Hedrick wanted to create autumnal backdrops for photos of her two young children, 8-year-old Sagan and 4-year-old Emil, but quickly became a campus-wide phenomenon that attracted hundreds of admirers in person and on social media.

A post shared by Joanna Hedrick (@joanna_hedrick) on

A post shared by Joanna Hedrick (@joanna_hedrick) on

via This Isn’t Happiness, Sactown Magazine, My Modern Met

