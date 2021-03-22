Stunning Drone and Livestream Footage of a Volcano Erupting in Iceland After Being Dormant 6,000 Years

The newly named Geldingardalsgos volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland began erupting on March 19, 2021 after being dormant 6,000 years. It’s the first active volcano in the area in 800 years. Photographer Bjorn Steinbekk captured stunning footage of the fiery display while flying his drone overhead.

Icelandic national broadcasting servcie RÚV has been livestreaming the eruption as it occurs.

Soon after, it became worldwide news.

While the eruption was impressive, it was not considered to be as dangerous as the eruptions of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which brought world travel to a complete stop in 2010. In fact, it was so small that reporter Valur Grettisson of the The Reykjavík Grapevine was able to walk right up to the glowing fissure.

We visited the new volcano in Fagradalsfjall, called Geldingardalsgos. It’s safe to say that nature put out the most impressive display we have seen in Iceland for years. But don’t take our word for it, see it for yourself.

Others, like photographer Benjamin Hardman, took the opportunity to see a live volcano up close.

Here’s how the volcano got its name.