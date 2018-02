Artist Alexandre Dubosc has once again created a brilliant cake zoetrope, this one dedicated to all things cat. Appropriately named “ Gâteau Gato “, the purring, spinning confectionary features such feline luminaries as Felix the Cat and Nyan Cat affixed to the side of a giant kitty who has sharp teeth and playful mice running around on its pretty little head and a big communal piano around its middle.

