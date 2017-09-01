Laughing Squid

Game of Thrones Characters Drawn in the Dark Style of Tim Burton

Los Angeles artist Andrew Tarusov has drawn a series of popular Game of Thrones characters in the dark style of Tim Burton. Andrew’s entire collection is available to view on Instagram, Facebook, and Tumblr.

via Bored Panda

