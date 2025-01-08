Stunning Footage of Frozen Yellowstone Park Bison Tromping Through Snow at -37°F in Winter

Photographer Drew Simms braved the frigid climate of Yellowstone Park in Wyoming at -37°F (-38.3°C) temperatures to capture stunning footage of frozen bison tromping through the snow to look for food as other animals, such as mountain goats, big horned sheep, bobcats, and coyotes, went about doing the same.

Weather was brutal with temps reaching almost -40F! I spent time photographing and filming some of my all time favorite wildlife experiences. Including frozen bison, multiple coyotes, mountain goats, big horn sheep, and many of the geysers around the park.

