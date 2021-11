A Pair of Wild Foxes Strike a Dissonant Harmony While Yelling Loudly at Each Other

A red fox and a white fox who live at the Zao Kitsune Mura Fox Village in Shiroishi, Japan, yelled very loudly at one another while striking an interesting, slightly dissonant harmony. The vociferous vulpines carried on for quite a while, leading the other resident foxes in the area to scatter, believing it best to stay out of harm’s way.

via Digg