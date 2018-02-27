Floating Shapes Gracefully Form Into Abstract Visual Portrayals of Music Coming From Musicians Playing

“Nebula” by Polish filmmaker Marcin Nowrotek is a gorgeously fluid animation in which floating shapes provide abstract visual portrayals of the sounds coming from a saxophone, piano and bass, with each given a unique visual signature. These individual shapes lead back to the musicians playing their instruments as a means of identification before drifting upward, around and into each other as designated by the song.

NEBULA is an experiment that aims at finding the link between two trends that develop simultaneously in the history of film – Lumières concept of a movie as a record of reality and Méliés’s idea that uses the film as a tool for creation of imaginative worlds. NEBULA draws from both of these approaches and becomes a combination, collage, in which the recorded figurative picture is intermingled with abstract compositions being the graphic equivalent of music.

via Vimeo Staff Picks