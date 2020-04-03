A Mesmerizing Film That Reveals the Elaborate Flight Patterns of Starling Murmurations to Confuse Predators

Photographer Xavi Bou, who captures multiple flight patterns of birds through a photographic method of his own design called “Ornithographies”, has created a stunning film that shows the flight of a starling murmuration performing an elaborate dance so as to evade, confuse and overwhelm an attack of predatory birds. The images are incredibly tranquil and mesmerizing, helped by a beautiful soundtrack by Kristina Dutton.

In winter, starlings join in flocks of thousands of individuals to try to confuse the hawks that attack them, doing a mesmerizing dance. This video is part of the Ornitografias project, a project in which Xavi Bou has been working for years, which consists in visualizing the beauty of bird flight paths.

via Nag on the Lake