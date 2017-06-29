A Firsthand Look at The Dull Men’s Club, A Private Association for Those Interested in Boring Hobbies

Great Big Story traveled to Winchester in Hampshire, UK to get a first hand look at “The Dull Men’s Club“, a private association of gentlemen who choose to celebrate the ordinary and whose interests are vested in safe, if not slightly boring hobbies such as bottle collecting, roundabout photography and appreciating societies.

If you don’t fancy sports, dance lessons or reading groups, there may be a place for you yet. Introducing: The Dull Men’s Club—a global group where embracing “boring” hobbies is celebrated. But what exactly constitutes dullness? …This club does *not* spice things up.