3GI, the hosts of the annual “Shrekfest”, asked their fans to retell the plot from Shrek in their own unique way. Needless to say, they received quite a response. The film Shrek Retold is a fascinating compilation of these responses and the film’s trailer shows the incredible creativity and talent amongst their fans.

We got over 200 people to remake Shrek. This is the trailer.

for those asking for the songhttps://t.co/Kl1LcCRvar — 3GI ? (@the3GI) November 16, 2018

via Geekologie