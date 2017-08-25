Conversations, Facial Images Projected Onto Ethereal Lightweight Screens Floating in Mid-Air

Kim Sunkyung and Jeong Wonjun of Sailor Studios in Seoul, Korea, created a thought provoking photo series entitled “Conversations” in which facial images of different people were projected onto lightweight material floating in mid-air as if they were speaking. The idea driving the project, per their Behance page, was finding one’s self of self amongst others.

The photography project ‘Conversation’ is a journey that begins from concerns of acquaintances, eventually finding oneself in the process. In the photographs, the space becomes the world where one encounter the Other, and the cloth tossed into the air becomes the medium that draws out one’s relationship with Other. Other, as an unsubstantial light flashed into space, actualises when the visage materialises onto the aimlessly tossed cloth, and one’s act of capturing the moment signifies one’s conversation with the Other. One finds one’s essence through Other, not just an illusion of light, but as a real existent materialised on a white cloth.