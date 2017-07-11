An Eye Level In-Car Smartphone Holder That Attaches to the Rearview Mirror

The Eye Level In-Car Smartphone Holder by Neva Tech is a handy accessory designed to attach to the rearview mirror so that you can “navigate on the road more safely and hands-free.” It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid Store for $19.99 (50% off retail price).

Keep your eyes on the road and out of your lap with this in-car smartphone holder. Attaching firmly to your rearview mirror, this tool lets you mind your phone’s GPS or put calls on speaker quickly without having to dangerously juggle it. Your rearview will remain unobstructed while your way will be conveniently laid before you.

– Easy to mount to rearview mirror so you can keep your phone out of your lap

– No-slip grip ensures your smartphone doesn’t rattle or fall when you hit a bump

– Keep your dash clear of sliding phones