Extremely Detailed Hand Drawn Cut Outs of British Pubs Held Up Against the Original Buildings

Maxwell Tilse, a very talent Australian artist who has since relocated to London, England, has created an extremely detailed series comprised of hand drawn cutouts of traditional British pubs. Tilse very cleverly captured images of the miniature being held up against the original buildings. The exacting resemblance is absolutely uncanny.
The Blackfriar (north side of Blackfriars Bridge), Bricklayers Arms (Fitzrovia), The Old George (Bethnal Green), The Crown (Seven Dials), The Dove (Broadway Market)
