The Long Career of Dwarf Actor Warwick Davis

In his new series for The Back Focus, host Brandon Hardesty (previously) takes a look at Warwick Davis, an actor who was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare and often deadly form of dwarfism, and grew up to act in some of the most popular film franchises. Being a small person, Davis was perfectly suited to play Ewok Wicket W. Warrick in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, the title role in the Leprechaun films, the lead role in Willow, Professor Filius Flitwick in Harry Potter films and star as a fictionalized version of himself in the series Life’s Too Short, to name just a few of his roles.
