DuckDuckGo: Protecting Your Personal Data Has Never Been This Easy

This post was sponsored by DuckDuckGo via Syndicate Ads.

DuckDuckGo

To date, cobbling together an effective privacy solution has required researching complicated technologies, installing multiple add-ons and apps on each device, and often worsening your Internet experience.

Think “Incognito” mode blocks Google from watching what you’re doing?

Think again.

Private browsing modes are marketed to make you think that your browser history can simply disappear. Sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Creepy Site

With the new DuckDuckGo browser extension or mobile app, you are now able to seamlessly:

    • Expose and Block Tracker Networks Watching You.
    • Increase Encryption Protection Automatically.
    • Decode a Website’s Privacy Policy.
    • Search Privately.

As more people start taking their privacy back online, the companies who make money off our personal information will be put on more notice and we’ll collectively raise the Internet’s privacy grade, ending the widespread use of invasive tracking.

Install DuckDuckGo on any device to take back your privacy!

Creepy Site iPhone

