The Top Three Winners of the Dronestagram 2018 International Drone Photography Contest

The Dronestagram International Drone Photography Contest has announced their 2018 winners.

Thousands of entries were submitted from everywhere in the world by talented professional photographers and amateur drone photo enthusiasts.

Here are the top three photos of all the photos submitted.

First place went to Zekedrone of Tanzania for his “Hungry Hippos”, a beautiful photo that captured a bloat of green mudded hippos gathered in a circle.

Second place went to Trung Pham who shared “Fishing Net in Vietnam”, gorgeous photo of a fishing boat in the waters off of Phu Yen.

Third place went to Yevhen Samuchenko of Odessa, Ukraine with a brilliant beachside photo entitled “2 people, 2 dogs & 4 shadows”.

via Neatorama




