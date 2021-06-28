Laughing Squid

A Stunning Drone Timelapse of Sheep Being Herded

by on

Aerial photographer Lior Patel captured absolutely stunning timelapse footage of a giant herd of sheep moving to greener pastures where they can openly graze. Patel has been following this herd for a while and his flying robot caught the ovine crowd, led by dogs, overrunning farms and disrupting traffic, all in search of a new place to call home in Yokneam, Isreal.

For the past seven months I have been following a large herd of sheep, from winter pasture to the movement and arrival at the summer pasture. The size of the herd ranges from 1000-1700 sheep.

Sheep in Search of Greener Pastures

