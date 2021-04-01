Drone Starts to Melt As It Flies Over Iceland Volcano

Photographer Garðar Ólafs, who is the founder of the aerial videography company Airstock, shared gorgeous overhead footage of the erupting Geldingardalsgos volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland. The drone did an excellent job, although it flew a little too close to the boiling lava and started to melt.

Luckily for Ólafs, the drone came back to him with remarkable images, as he mentioned to PetaPixel.

I was flying my drone around the eruption and decided it would be cool to see it from straight above. …I slowly lowered the drone until all I could see was erupting lava, and when I looked up, I didn’t see the drone anymore. Basically, I was inside the crater of the volcano. …I was really surprised that the drone was still in the air since it was basically inside the crater.

Here’s more amazing footage of the volcano that Ólafs captured.

via PetaPixel