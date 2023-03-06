Breathtaking 5K Footage Over Matterhorn’s Summit

Photographer Joshua Turner captured absolutely breathtaking 5K cinematic drone footage over the northeastern summit of the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps. Launching the drone from the Hörnli Hut, Turner was able to film this incredible sight using equipment that would allow for height and range in such a cold, wet environment.

I flew an Iflight Chimera 7 with DJI air unit and crossfire. The video was shot on a GoPro Hero 10 in 5K 30 and stabilized in Realsteadygo. I only brought 1500mah batteries so the only way to assure that I reached the summit was to get closer. …I launched the drone from the Hornli Hut and I was able to fly the remaining 4000ft (1,200m) vertical and 1 mile (1.6km) distance to the summit and surf down the ridgeline. It was extremely windy and the wind just got stronger as I neared the summit but the chimera 7 performed very well.