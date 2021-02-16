High Flying Drone Captures the Awesome Beauty of a Flock of Wild Geese Flying in Sequence From Above

Seattle photographer Mark Zakurikan used his drone to capture the awesome beauty of a flock of wild geese soaring through the North American sky while flying in sequence with one another. The drone was flying higher than the birds, providing a rare but astonishing view of the birds from overhead. Zakurikan stated he was quite surprised to capture this incredible footage.

This video was taken at the border between the United States and Canada. These are rare shots that were captured from a drone. This is a very amazing sight.