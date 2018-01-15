Two Playful Dogs Hilariously Refuse to Let Their Human Throw Away the Christmas Tree

Erin Graham of Charleston, South Carolina posted an amusing video of her husband, David , struggling outside with their two playful dogs as they hilariously refused to let him throw away the Christmas tree. Every time that David went to throw the tree over the fence, the two funny canines tried to tug it away from him.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!