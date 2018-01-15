Laughing Squid

Two Playful Dogs Hilariously Refuse to Let Their Human Throw Away the Christmas Tree

Erin Graham of Charleston, South Carolina posted an amusing video of her husband, David, struggling outside with their two playful dogs as they hilariously refused to let him throw away the Christmas tree. Every time that David went to throw the tree over the fence, the two funny canines tried to tug it away from him.

