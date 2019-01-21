A Gorgeous Photo Series Featuring Agile Dogs Leaping Through Pillowy Clouds of Colored Powder

Canadian animal photographer Jess Bell has created a gorgeous photo series that features the playful side of agile dogs as they gleefully leap through pillowy clouds of brightly colored (non-toxic) powder. Bell stated that she was inspired by the work of equine photographer Andrea Zachrau.

This photo and the rest of my coloured powder series was inspired by the marvelous work of equine photographer Andrea Zachrau Photography. …These crazy colors and dynamic swirls are captured in-camera in real time and on location. As a result, every single image is unique and highlights the amazing differences between how dogs of various breeds and body shapes move. The powder acts as a perfect action amplification device.