Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Gorgeous Photo Series Featuring Agile Dogs Leaping Through Pillowy Clouds of Colored Powder

by at on

Canadian animal photographer Jess Bell has created a gorgeous photo series that features the playful side of agile dogs as they gleefully leap through pillowy clouds of brightly colored (non-toxic) powder. Bell stated that she was inspired by the work of equine photographer Andrea Zachrau.

This photo and the rest of my coloured powder series was inspired by the marvelous work of equine photographer Andrea Zachrau Photography. …These crazy colors and dynamic swirls are captured in-camera in real time and on location. As a result, every single image is unique and highlights the amazing differences between how dogs of various breeds and body shapes move. The powder acts as a perfect action amplification device.

via Bored Panda




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP