Dog Who Had Fallen Through Ice Grabs Hold of an Offered Rope With His Teeth to Get Pulled to Safety

This dog pulls himself out of a pond with his teeth after falling through thin ice, when a Missouri man comes to his rescue. https://t.co/xRkpb46Iqb pic.twitter.com/mCZphBsyng

A helpless dog who had fallen through the ice of a small pond caught the attention of a Marshfield, Missouri man, who very carefully went out onto the ice with a rope and a pole. The man tried the rope first. The dog instinctively grabbed it with his teeth and allowed himself to be pulled out . The dog trotted onto dry land, happily keeping the rope that saved him in his mouth.

