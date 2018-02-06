Dog Who Had Fallen Through Ice Grabs Hold of an Offered Rope With His Teeth to Get Pulled to Safety

A helpless dog who had fallen through the ice of a small pond caught the attention of a Marshfield, Missouri man, who very carefully went out onto the ice with a rope and a pole. The man tried the rope first. The dog instinctively grabbed it with his teeth and allowed himself to be pulled out. The dog trotted onto dry land, happily keeping the rope that saved him in his mouth.
This dog pulls himself out of a pond with his teeth after falling through thin ice, when a Missouri man comes to his rescue. https://t.co/xRkpb46Iqb pic.twitter.com/mCZphBsyng
— ABC News (@ABC) February 4, 2018