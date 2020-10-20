Do You Look Like Your Dog?, A Humorous Book That Pairs Distinctive Looking Dogs to Matching Humans

Animal photographer Gerard Gethings, who created the clever card game Do You Look Like Your Cat?, released a similarly themed book aptly titled Do You Look Like Your Dog?. Like the game, photos of distinct looking canines are matched with equally distinct looking humans on full color pages.

Why DO people look like their dogs? Is it shared personality traits, an expression of self-love, or do they grow together over time like old married couples? This book explores the intense bonds we develop with our dogs, which are far from only skin, or even fur, deep. 50 photos by renowned animal photographer Gerrard Gethings present insightful and fun depictions of dogs and their humans…