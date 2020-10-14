fbpx

Do You Look Like Your Cat?, A Clever Card Game That Pairs Distinctive Looking Cats to Matching Humans

Do You Look Like Your Cat is a really amusing and clever card game by animal photographer Gerard Gethings and Debora Robertson. In the game, players match photographs of distinct-looking cats to their equally distinct, matching humans. The game comes with a book that explains the different ways the game can be played along with funny clues to help players collect as many matches as they can.

50 cards depict fun photographs of cats and owners, and humorous texts are included in the booklet to provide clues about 25 people and their furry best friends.

Do You Look Like Your Cat Game

Do You Look Like Your Cat Cards

Do You Look Like Your Cat Box

