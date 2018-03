A post shared by ?????? ??????? ??? (@powerpuffmoniq) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Lithuanian Makeup Artist Monika Falcik creates absolutely wonderful disturbing illusions using her own face and body as a living palate. Of all Falcik’s designs, the ones that capture the most attention can be rather savage in nature ( a sliced face, facial scar, bloody pierced cheek, gunshot holes and self mutilation) but are so real looking that they deserve a second look.

via My Modern Met