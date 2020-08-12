A Humorous Calendar Capturing Daily Life in 2020 Through Dioramas Made From Household Items

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Art director and photographer Tatsuya Tanaka, who has been creating the online series of Miniature Calendar with of dioramas made out of common household items since 2011, has created a series of humorous dioramic scenes that perfectly capture the solitary, socially-distant daily life of 2020.

The latest physical calendar is available for purchase in Japan through Amazon.

(translated) The 2021 version of the weekly calendar has been completed. On sale September 19th, reservations are being accepted! …Overseas shipping is currently being prepared. We will keep you updated.

via Colossal