Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Determined Dog Swims Through Her Flooded Illinois Backyard to Retrieve Her Favorite Toy

by at on

A rather determined dog named Lily was not going to let the remains of a severe summer storm intimidate her. Upon seeing her favorite toy floating in the flooded backyard of her in Grayslake, Illinois home, Lily jumped right in and rescued the beloved item. With the toy planted firmly in her mouth, Lilly doggie paddled her way back and climbed ashore as if it were nothing, giving only a side look to the human behind the camera.

Dog swims through floodwaters to retrieve toy in backyard
Storms dropped several inches of rain on Chicago’s north suburbs, causing major flooding and flight cancellations.

via ABC News

Related Laughing Squid Posts




Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

  
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Laughing Squid Privacy Policy