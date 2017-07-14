A Determined Dog Swims Through Her Flooded Illinois Backyard to Retrieve Her Favorite Toy

A rather determined dog named Lily was not going to let the remains of a severe summer storm intimidate her. Upon seeing her favorite toy floating in the flooded backyard of her in Grayslake, Illinois home, Lily jumped right in and rescued the beloved item. With the toy planted firmly in her mouth, Lilly doggie paddled her way back and climbed ashore as if it were nothing, giving only a side look to the human behind the camera.

Dog swims through floodwaters to retrieve toy in backyard

Storms dropped several inches of rain on Chicago’s north suburbs, causing major flooding and flight cancellations.

via ABC News