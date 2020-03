Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

With the continuing success of David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway, the prolific singer songwriting David Byrne and the cast of the show performed an incredible barefoot version of the Talking Heads song “Once in a Liftime” on Saturday Night Live.

Byrne began the song with the same “drunken monkey” style movements as in the original music video.

Here’s the original music video for the song.

Byrne and the band also performed the song “Toe Jam” during their appearance on Saturday Night Live.