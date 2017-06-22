Daryl Dixon of The Walking Dead Recreated With Balloons

Balloon artist and comedy magician Phileas Flash has recreated Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) of The Walking Dead with balloons. We previously wrote about Phileas and his balloon versions of classic comic book covers.
image via Phileas Flash
