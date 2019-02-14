Stunning Deep Sea Footage of a Protective Iridescent Cuttlefish Closely Guarding Eggs Under a Rock

Award-winning underwater cinematographer Jarrod Boord (previously) captured absolutely stunning footage of a vigilant cuttlefish closely guarding vulnerable eggs that were perched safely underneath a rock. The cephalopod’s colorful iridescence shined brightly with every protective movement.
