Stunning Cross Fox With Unique Black and Red Coat

Wildlife photographer S. Gaby has captured absolutely stunning photos of a gorgeous cross fox who has a unique black and orange coat and beautiful copper-colored eyes. This coloring comes from a melanistic variant that makes them far rarer than their red cousins. Gaby caught these amazing shots up in the Canadian province of Newfoundland, where cross foxes are more common.