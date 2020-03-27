Laughing Squid

Stunning Cross Fox With Unique Black and Red Coat

by

Wildlife photographer S. Gaby has captured absolutely stunning photos of a gorgeous cross fox who has a unique black and orange coat and beautiful copper-colored eyes. This coloring comes from a melanistic variant that makes them far rarer than their red cousins. Gaby caught these amazing shots up in the Canadian province of Newfoundland, where cross foxes are more common.


