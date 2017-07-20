Coyote Peterson Digs Around in Coastal Maine Mud in Search of a Creepy Crawly Bloodworm

In another creepy-crawly episode of Brave Wilderness series “Beyond the Tide“, the inquisitive Coyote Peterson went digging around in the mud with a local guide along the coast of Maine in search of a copper-toothed, venomous bloodworm. Upon locating several rather juicy specimens, Peterson asked one of his favorite questions, “Will it bite?”

Just below the surface of the mudflats on the Eastern Seaboard lives one of the only venomous marine worms in the world…the creepy and bizarre Bloodworm! Welding a toothy proboscis to strike their unsuspecting prey this creature uses its copper fangs to inject a toxin that paralyzes its victims so it can slurp them up for dinner. YIKES! It goes without saying when it comes to the venomous bloodworms we know for a FACT that they will strike under the mud, but will they bite a human?…and if so, just how bad is the bite?!