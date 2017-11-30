Corner Symmetry, Budapest Buildings Turned Into Street Corners Set Against Surreal Single Color Skies

The buildings taken out of their usual environments return, but this time in a much more dynamic and lively form. Staticness is taken over by movement, and the boundary of reflections is sharper and more pronounced thanks to the corners. …The homogene sky with beautiful colors is still one of the trademarks of these photographs, which invite their viewers to a new surrealistic journey to the beautiful buildings of Budapest.

Hungarian photographer Zsolt Hlinka has created a gorgeous series entitled “ Corner Symmetry ” for which he photographically transformed several buildings in Budapest into street corners by juxtaposing mirror images of each building back on itself. He then added a single color background to each photo in order to highlight the symmetry of the distinctive shapes and add a touch of surrealism.

