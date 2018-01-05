Compassionate Newfoundland Snowmobilers Dig a Helpless Moose Out From Incredibly Deep Snow

While en route to one of their zones, riders with the Newfoundland snowmobile club Sledcore noticed that a young moose had been rendered completely helpless by incredibly deep snow, which had completely enveloped his entire body, leaving only his head exposed. The compassionate snowmobilers stopped and carefully dug around frightened animal until he was liberated from his frigid encasement. Once free, the moose took off, but not before looking back at the men who helped him when he needed it.
via BBC World